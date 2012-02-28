FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2012 / 9:39 AM / 6 years ago

BRIEF-Thai Siam Cement to up stake in Philippine material firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Siam Cement Pcl :

* Expects to raise stake in its construction material company in the Philippines to 80 percent from 40 percent in the first half of 2012, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told reporters, expecting to spend a few billion baht on it

* To conclude plan to build a cement plant in Indonesia later this year

* To conclude financing for its long-awaited Petroleum Complex in Vietnam in the first quarter of next year

* Plans to build a cement plant in Myanmar, further details on investment later in 2012

* The company declined to comment on talk that it had been in informal talks with Home Product Center Pcl about taking a stake in it. (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)

