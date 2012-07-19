FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Siam Cement to invest $6.3 bln in next 5 yrs
July 19, 2012 / 5:44 AM / in 5 years

Thai Siam Cement to invest $6.3 bln in next 5 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 19 (Reuters) - Siam Cement Pcl, Thailand’s top industrial conglomerate, said on Thursday it planned to invest 200 billion baht ($6.3 billion) in the next five years, with more than half of it earmarked for investment in other Southeast Asian countries.

The company would focus on expansion in neighbouring Southeast Asia countries rather than the home market, and mergers and acquisitions were a priority, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told reporters on the sidelines of an industry seminar.

Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family’s investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau, focuses on three core businesses: cement, petrochemicals, and paper and packaging.

The company has said before that it planned to invest $4.9 billion in 2011-2015, mostly on acquisitions. ($1 = 31.7200 Thai baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)

