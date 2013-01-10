FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai SCB aims for 2013 loan growth of 12-15 pct
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 10, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Thai SCB aims for 2013 loan growth of 12-15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) , Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, aims for 2013 loan growth of 12-15 percent it said on Thursday.

The bank expected the country’s economy to grow at a moderate 4.6 percent this year, driven by domestic spending, it said in a statement.

SCB is 21.3 percent owned by the Thai royal family’s investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau. In July, it raised its 2012 loan growth target to 18-19 percent from 12-14 percent. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.