Thai SCB aims for 2013 loan growth of 12-15 pct

BANGKOK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) , Thailand’s third-largest lender by assets, aims for 2013 loan growth of 12-15 percent it said on Thursday.

The bank expected the country’s economy to grow at a moderate 4.6 percent this year, driven by domestic spending, it said in a statement.

SCB is 21.3 percent owned by the Thai royal family’s investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau. In July, it raised its 2012 loan growth target to 18-19 percent from 12-14 percent. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)