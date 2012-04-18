FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siam Comm Bank Q1 net profit down 20.8 pct
#Credit Markets
April 18, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Siam Comm Bank Q1 net profit down 20.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 18 (Reuters) - Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Thailand’s third-largest lender, reported a 20.8 percent drop in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, due mainly to a lack of extra acquisition gains, but core earnings rose in line with strong loan growth.

The bank made a net profit of 10.3 billion Thai baht ($335 million) in the January-March period, down from 13 billion a year earlier, but higher than the 9.3 billion forecast by nine analysts polled by Reuters.

SCB booked a one-time gain of 5.1 billion baht from an acquisition of SCB Life in the first quarter last year.

Excluding the one-time gain, its first-quarter profit rose 29.4 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement. ($1 = 30.85 Baht) ($1 = 30.79 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)

