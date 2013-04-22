FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's CP All said to weigh bid for wholesaler Siam Makro
April 22, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

Thailand's CP All said to weigh bid for wholesaler Siam Makro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - Thailand CP All, controlled by the country’s richest man, is weighing a takeover bid for wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl, company with a market value of $5.7 billion, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Siam Makro, the country’s sole cash-and-carry wholesaler, halted shares on Monday for two days, pending an announcement. Siam Makro is controlled by privately held Dutch trading company SHV Holdings. SHV could not be reached for an immediate comment.

Earlier on Monday, shares in CP All, Thailand’s largest convenience store chain, fell nearly 4 percent on market talk the company may need to raise funds for the possible acquisition of the Siam Makro.

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Denny Thomas and Jeremy Laurence

