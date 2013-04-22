UPDATE 2-Thailand's CP All said to weigh record bid for Siam Makro

* Siam Makro shares are up 53 pct in 2013 on takeover speculation

* CP All move comes close on the heels on Dhanin’s $9.4 bln Ping An deal

* CP All bid expected to come as early as this week (Adds Thai M&A data, background)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Saeed Azhar

BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - The large and growing cash pile sitting on the books of Thai corporations has found another target as CP All, the flagship retail business of Thailand’s richest man, weighs a takeover of wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl.

Siam Makro, controlled by privately held Dutch trader SHV Holdings, has a market value of $5.7 billion. An offer at or near that price would be the largest domestic acquisition ever in Thailand’s retail sector, and would challenge the two top players in a potential shake-up of the industry.

A deal would also underscore the trend of Thai tycoons and cashed-up Thai corporates flexing their acquisition muscle, which boosted the country’s M&A volume last year to a record $25.9 billion. Thailand’s tycoons have been emboldened by a surging stock market and the first period of relative political stability in more than six years.

Siam Makro may receive a formal bid as early as this week, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

CP All, controlled by billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont, would be able to use its clout and scale to make Siam Makro’s wholesale business more competitive.

“It could benefit in terms of sourcing,” said Nalyne Viriyasathien, and analyst at DBS Vickers Securities in Bangkok, referring to CP All. “It should be able to have more bargaining power with suppliers.”

CP All’s ownership of Siam Makro would put direct pressure on Thailand’s main hypermarket operators, a Thai unit of Tesco PCL and Big C Supercenter Pcl, which acquired Carrefour SA’s Thai assets for $1.2 billion in 2010.

CP All is Southeast Asia’s second-most cashed up retailer, according to Thomson Reuters data, holding $1.15 billion in cash and equivalent, just behind SM Investments with $1.8 billion.

The world’s third-largest operator of 7-Eleven store, CP All aims to have 10,000 7-Eleven stores in Thailand by 2018.

Thailand hosts the world’s third-largest number of outlets after Japan and the United States, according to 7-Eleven’s corporate website.

Industry data estimates the Thai retail industry at about 2.3 trillion baht ($80 billion).

CP All and its business is seen as a proxy for domestic consumption in Thailand.

Less than three months ago, a conglomerate controlled by Dhanin completed a $9.4 billion purchase of HSBC’s stake in Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd - the largest ever foreign acquisition of a stake in a Chinese company.

INTENSE COMPETITION

Competition in Thailand’s retail market has intensified after the acquisition of a stake in the Thai unit of Japanese-based Family Mart by the Chirathiwat family, which controls unlisted Central Group, Thailand’s largest retailer.

Lawson Inc, Japan’s second-largest convenience store chain has also formed a joint venture with Saha Pattanapibul Pcl, part of the Saha Group, Thailand’s leading maker and distributor of consumer products.

Siam Makro, which has 58 Makro branches in Thailand, made a 2012 net profit of 3.56 billion baht, up 36 percent. The company has been the slowest expanding retailer given stricter rules on large-sized stores.

Siam Makro, the country’s sole cash-and-carry wholesaler, halted shares on Monday for two days pending an announcement. CP Group has long been planning to expand its retail business. Dhanin has said he is keen to buy overseas retailers.

“CP All has got the deal. They have been working on this for some time,” said a person who is familiar with negotiations.

SHV and CP All declined to comment.

Siam Makro shares have risen 53 percent, making it the best performing stock among Thailand’s big-cap companies so far this year, largely driven by takeover speculation and the bright outlook for Thailand’s retail sector amid robust consumer demand.

Siam Makro operates the Makro discount store chain, selling food and consumer products to its registered customers including wholesalers, retailers and small businesses.

The surge in Siam Makro’s shares has made it the Asia-Pacific region’s most expensive retailer, trading at a historic price-to-earnings multiple of 46, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Major Thai acquisitions in the past year included beer tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi’s $11 billion deal for Singapore’s Fraser and Neave.

Shares of CP All fell nearly 6 pct on Monday to 43.50 baht. (Additional reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn in BANGKOK, Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE, Sara Webb in AMSTERDAM, Tripti Kalro in BANGALORE and Denny Thomas in HONG KONG; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Stephen Coates)