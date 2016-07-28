FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

South Africa's Sibanye Gold might be interested in Acacia assets - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WESTONARIA, South Africa, July 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's Sibanye Gold might be interested in the assets of Barrick Gold's African unit Acacia Mining, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"Yes, if there was value, certainly," Neal Froneman told Reuters when asked if Sibanye could be a potential buyer.

Barrick Gold, the world's largest gold producer, is weighing a sale of its majority stake in Acacia and has approached several South African miners, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters this week. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
