UPDATE 1-South Africa's Sibanye Gold could raise dividend payout, shares hit record

By Ed Stoddard

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - South Africa-focused bullion producer Sibanye Gold said on Thursday it plans to raise its dividend payout as its mines generate more cash, sending its shares to all-time highs.

Already paying one of the highest dividends in the sector at 25 to 35 percent of normalised earnings, the bullion producer said that “after due consideration of future requirements the dividend may be increased beyond these levels.”

Normalised earnings, a measure which excludes certain non-trading items, surged to 976 million rand in the second half of the year from 243 million rand in the previous half.

Chief Executive Neal Froneman also told Reuters that Sibanye planned to buy a major platinum or gold asset this year.

Sibanye last year bought mines owned by Anglo American Platinum and Aquarius Platinum in South Africa’s platinum belt. Froneman has previously said any acquisition would not jeopardise payouts to shareholders.

Gold production for 2015 dipped 3 percent to 1.54 million ounces from the previous year partly due to power cuts. Sibanye plans to mine 1.61 million ounces in 2016, saying the previous year’s operational issues were unlikely to be repeated.

“I’d be surprised if we didn’t do at least one material transaction in either gold or platinum this year,” Froneman said after the company announced its annual results.

Sibanye is a young company buying everything from coal mines to platinum mines at the bottom of the commodity cycle, unlike the big miners which are saddled with debt and struggling to cut costs and reduce capital expenditure.

Shares had jumped 8.5 percent to 56.40 rand by 0858 GMT, the highest level since Sibanye was spun off from Gold Fields three years ago.

Sibanye said it would pay a final dividend of 90 cents per share, bringing the total payout for 2015 to 100 cents.

Sibanye’s headline earnings per share, the main profit gauge in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items, came in at 74 cents for the year ended December.

The company posted a 59 percent fall in full-year earnings, hit by power cuts and a dilution in value after the average number of shares rose by 9 percent following an acquisition.

Sibanye has said it was considering using its dollar holdings to buy bullion mines abroad as a weaker rand raises the cost of domestic acquisitions.

South African gold mining companies pay their costs in the local currency, but earn their profit in dollars. The rand price for gold is at near record highs cushioning local producers.

“South African gold stocks have been re-rated because of the rand gold price. I would not say distressed assets but there are some value opportunities in the gold sector outside of South Africa,” Froneman said. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by James Macharia and Jon Boyle)