Sibanye reports 9 pct drop in first-quarter gold production

JOHANNESBURG, May 4 (Reuters) - South Africa gold and platinum producer Sibanye said on Thursday its gold production in the first quarter of 2017 fell 9 percent and operating profit from the precious metal slumped 62 percent from a year earlier.

* The Gold Fields spin-off, which has positioned itself as a dividend play from the cash that flows from the mature gold deposits it mines locally, said gold production was 10,266 kg in the first three months of 2017, down from 11,221 kg in the same period a year earlier.

* Operating profit at its gold division slumped to 967 million rand ($72 million) from 2.531 billion rand, while the platinum division's operations performed strongly, with attributable operating profit of 243 million rand.

* Sibanye blamed the lower average rand gold price and the significant appreciation in the rand against the U.S. dollar for the drop in operating profit from gold. A stronger rand hurts its South African operations as it earns dollars while the bulk of its costs are in rand.

* The exchange rate appreciated by 16 percent from an average of 15.70 rand against the dollar for the March 2016 quarter, to 13.21 rand for the March 2017 quarter.

* Shares in Sibanye, also weighed down by a stronger dollar, were 0.83 percent lower at 26.20 rand at 0917 GMT, underperforming the broader share index. ($1 = 13.5000 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by David Clarke)