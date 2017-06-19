JOHANNESBURG, June 19 Sibanye Gold's
Cooke operation in South Africa will remain shut until at least
Thursday as the company goes through an appeals process for
workers fired for taking part in a wildcat strike, it said on
Monday.
Spokesman James Wellsted said the company was concerned
about the safety of its employees after receiving reports of
threats of violence against miners not supporting the strike.
Workers at the mine downed tools almost two weeks ago,
angered by a company drive to root out illegal miners which has
included the arrest of employees for collusion.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by Louise Heavebs)