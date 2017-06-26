UPDATE 1-At least eleven die in Colombia coal mine explosion
BOGOTA, June 24 At least eleven miners at an underground coal mine in Colombia have died and two remain missing after an explosion caused by methane gas, the government said on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, June 26 South Africa's Sibanye Gold said that its Cooke operations west of Johannesburg would remain closed on Monday, almost three weeks after workers downed tools in a wildcat strike.
Company spokesman James Wellsted also said that 461 illegal miners had now been arrested there since the strike began.
The stoppage was triggered by worker resentment at Sibanye's drive to root out illegal miners, who have been forced to the surface because the strike has deprived them of sources of food and water provided by employees. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)
TSOGTTSETSII, Mongolia, June 25 A few miles from Mongolia's giant Tavan Tolgoi mine, about 2,000 trucks a day set off across the Gobi desert, delivering coal to China on a road so narrow and ridden with pot holes it has become an accident black spot.