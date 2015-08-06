UPDATE 3-South Africa's Sibanye Gold seeks coal assets for power

* Company looking at coal assets for power

* Power cuts cost 125 million rand in revenue in first half

* H1 HEPS 19 cents, middle of range it had flagged to market (Updates with detail on assets sought)

By Ed Stoddard

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sibanye Gold is looking to buy coal assets to help provide power, it said on Thursday, as it strives to reduce dependence on unreliable supplies from state-run utility Eskom.

Chief executive Neal Froneman said the company needed more than the 3 billion rand ($235 million) solar-powered plant it has already said it is building to cope with electricity shortages that force Eskom to impose rolling power cuts.

Froneman told Reuters in an interview that a coal mine was one option but the company could also enter an independent power project where Sibanye controlled the costs it paid. The latter could involve a direct agreement with a coal producer.

Sibanye will not build a coal-fired power station but if it bought a mine for instance, it could work an arrangement where it provided coal to a plant and then purchased the power.

This scenario would allow the company to control input costs to the power station and keep its own electricity bill down.

“There is a billion rand a year we estimate that can flow through to the gold business. And if you do it properly you are not exposed to interrupted power supply,” Froneman said.

Sibanye said in its interim results on Thursday that it lost 125 million rand in revenue due to power cuts in the first half of 2015, underlining the impact of electricity shortages in Africa’s most advanced economy.

The lost revenue is only 1.3 percent of the company’s almost 9.8 billion rand in turnover, but Sibanye said the rising cost of power and inconsistent supply from Eskom was forcing it to seek alternative, independent sources.

Sibanye’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the period slumped to 19 cents, in the middle of the range it had flagged to the market, from 84 cents last year, because of operational problems in the first quarter that hit production and the issue of additional shares as part of an acquisition.

The company declared a dividend of 10 cents a share and Froneman said Sibanye was sticking to a target of paying at least a billion rand in dividends to shareholders by the end of the year, but admitted it would be “tough”.

Sibanye’s old mines are regarded as cash spinners and the company’s dividend yield is 7.25 percent compared with 3 percent for Johannesburg’s All-share index.

Sibanye also remains on the hunt for platinum assets and Froneman said the company was still in talks with Anglo American Platinum, which wants to divest from its labour-intensive and deep mines.