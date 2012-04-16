FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Siberian Anthracite hires banks for IPO-source
April 16, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Siberian Anthracite hires banks for IPO-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW April 16 (Reuters) - Russian coal miner Siberian Anthracite has hired three banks for its planned initial public offering but is not aiming to float shares earlier than June, a banking source said.

The company, which mines and distributes coal produced in its fields in Western Siberia, has hired Deutsche Bank , Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan, the source said.

The company is seeking to float shares in London and may raise up to $200 million, a banking source said in December.

The company declined comment.

