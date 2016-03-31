FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russia's Sibur talking to Sinopec about gas plant investment
March 31, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Sibur talking to Sinopec about gas plant investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comments)

VYNGAPUR, Russia, March 31 (Reuters) - Russian petrochemical company Sibur is in talks with shareholder Sinopec about investing in a planned gas chemical plant in Russia’s Far East, Sibur boss Dmitry Konov told reporters on Thursday.

Sibur plans to buy gas from fields which Russia’s Gazprom will develop in Eastern Siberia.

“We are discussing (investments into the plant) with a number of possible partners, including Sinopec,” Konov said.

He said a subsidiary of the Chinese firm, Sinopec Engineering Group, may also take part in constructing the plant.

In December, Sinopec paid $1.338 billion for a 10 percent stake in Sibur and said it planned to acquire an additional 10 percent within three years.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova and Denis Pinchuk; editing by Jason Neely

