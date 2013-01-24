FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
January 24, 2013 / 10:37 AM / in 5 years

Sibur launches $1 billion Eurobond, others to follow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Russian gas processing and petrochemicals company Sibur has launched its debut Eurobond, a $1 billion five-year issue, a source close to the deal said on Thursday.

The company placed the paper at mid-swaps plus 300 basis points, the lower end of earlier guidance of 300-320 basis points.

Meanwhile, gas export monopoly Gazprom will meet investors on Jan. 28-29 about a possible benchmark dollar Eurobond.

Sberbank, the country’s largest lender, was expected to place a three-year rouble Eurobond, with the yield seen in the low 7 percent range.

Russian Agricultural Bank, or Rosselkhozbank, will place a debut Chinese yuan Eurobond in the high 3 percent range, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
