BRIEF-Sichuan Huiyuan Optical Communications says assets swap, to issue new shares to acquire company and raise fund
#Communications Equipment
May 19, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sichuan Huiyuan Optical Communications says assets swap, to issue new shares to acquire company and raise fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Sichuan Huiyuan Optical Communications :

* Says it to divest assets of 280 million yuan for equivalent equity in Shenzhen TBL Science and Technology Co., Ltd. and another Guangzhou-based security technology company

* Says 100 percent stake in Shenzhen TBL Science and Technology Co., Ltd. and the another Guangzhou-based security technology company are priced at 1.725 billion yuan and 1.55 billion yuan respectively

* Says it to issue 125.9 million A shares at 12.7 yuan per share and pay 1,396.3 million yuan, to 6 individuals and 4 companies, for the price difference of 2,995 million yuan of the assets swap

* Says it to issue up to 135,313,531 new shares at the price of 15.15 yuan per share, through private placement, to raise up to 2.05 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zrVg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
