Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sichuan Swellfun Co Ltd

* China’s Sichuan Swellfun says sees Jan-Sept net profit down 80-100 percent y/y

* Sichuan Swellfun says profit fall as policy changes crimped demand for chinese high-end wine baijiu

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hyv73v

