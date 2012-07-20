UPDATE 1-S&P affirms, suspends Sicily rating on information lack

(Adds details, context)

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s o n F riday affirmed but also suspended Sicily’s BBB-plus rating on a lack of information, as worries rise about the finances of the Italian region.

Based on publicly available information, S&P affirmed Sicily’s BBB-plus long-term issuer credit rating, the agency said in a statement.

“However, owing to lack of sufficient information from Sicily, we have also determined to suspend the rating,” the statement read. The outlook remains negative.

“We would expect to reinstate the rating if we receive what we view as the currently lacking information within the next three months. If we determine that it is unlikely that we will receive the missing information within that period, we would likely withdraw the rating.”

Recent information also leads S&P “to believe that Sicily likely didn’t meet our forecast expectations in 2012,” the statement noted.

The governor of Sicily, Raffaele Lombardo, said on Wednesday his region was not at risk of default after Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti raised concern over the sustainability of the island’s finances.

After a decade of steady deterioration in its finances, the island has about 5.3 billion euros in debt, a record of waste and inefficiency and an outsized public service that critics say is used by local politicians to buy votes.

Standard & Poor’s rates Italy BBB-plus, Moody’s Investors Service rates Italy Baa2 and Fitch rates the country A-minus. All three ratings carry negative outlooks. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Leslie Adler and Dan Grebler)