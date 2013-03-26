FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's SID Banka issues 200 mln euro bond
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2013 / 10:17 AM / in 5 years

Slovenia's SID Banka issues 200 mln euro bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 26 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s state-owned export and development bank SID Banka issued a 3-year 200 million euro ($257.65 million) bond which is the first Slovenian bond issue this year, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bond, which is guaranteed by the state, carries an interest rate of 3.2 percent over the 6-month Euribor.

“The interest rate is very favourable considering demanding market conditions .... amid uncertain conditions in Cyprus,” the bank said, adding it initially planned to issue 150 million euros but extended the issue due to investor interest.

Foreign investors purchased 83 percent of the issue which was managed by Berenberg Bank and Erste Group Bank. The proceeds of the bond will be used for loans to Slovenian companies.

$1 = 0.7763 euros Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
