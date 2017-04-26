FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's CSN resumed iron ore exports using alternate port -source
April 26, 2017 / 10:06 PM / 4 months ago

Brazil's CSN resumed iron ore exports using alternate port -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has resumed iron ore exports using an alternate port while trying to repair damaged equipment in its Itaguaí port, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

CSN, as the company is known, is using temporarily the Sudeste port, owned by Mubadala Development Co PJSC, the source added.

The company intends to resume the exports via its Itaguaí port by May, the source added. An accident on April 15 had interrupted CSN's iron ore exports.

CSN did not immediately comment. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

