FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil's CSN sells can maker Metalic for $98 million to Polands Can-Pack
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

Brazil's CSN sells can maker Metalic for $98 million to Polands Can-Pack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA said in a securities filing on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell its Fortaleza, Brasil-based tinmaker, Cia Metalic do Nordeste SA, to Poland's Can-Pack SA for $98 million.

The transaction was expected to be concluded on Sept. 30, according to the filing. Reuters reported on Aug. 16 that CSN, as the company is known, was close to announcing the sale of the unit, as a part of a broader effort to build up funds and cut debt. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.