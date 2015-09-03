CSN refinancing 2016, 2017 loans with Banco do Brasil, source says

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Cia Siderurgica Nacional is in talks to refinance debt due in 2016 and 2017 with state-run Banco do Brasil and a deal could be announced as early as next week, a source said on Thursday.

The amount of CSN debt under discussion with Banco do Brasil is close to the 2.57 billion reais ($687 million) of 2016-2017 debt that the Sao Paulo-based steelmaker renegotiated with state-owned Caixa Econômica Federal in an accord announced earlier on Thursday, the source said. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi and Jeb Blount; Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)