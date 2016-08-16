FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

CSN to announce asset sale in the next days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will announce an asset sale over the next 10 days, investor relations director David Salama said on a conference call on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Steinbruch said in the same call that CSN, as the company is known, is working on the sale of a "core asset" to improve the capital structure. "We are working to sell even part of a core asset", he said. Steinbruch expects CSN to post profit on the third quarter and expects steel prices to stabilize on the second half of the year. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
