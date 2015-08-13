FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's CSN posts 2nd-qtr loss as mining division struggles
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's CSN posts 2nd-qtr loss as mining division struggles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s CSN on Thursday reported that it swung to a net loss of 614.6 million reais ($176.6 million) in the second quarter as lower demand for iron ore weighed on revenue.

The company, formally known as Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional SA, saw net revenue in its mining division drop by nearly half from a year earlier, while revenue in its steelmaking division remained stable.

The company posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 801 million reais from revenue of 3.687 billion reais.

($1 = 3.48 Brazilian reais)

Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.