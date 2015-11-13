More than 20 firms interested in Brazil's CSN unit, CFO says

SAO PAULO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - More than 20 companies have shown preliminary interest in Sepetiba Tecon SA, a container terminal operator controlled by Brazil’s Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA that is up for sale, Chief Financial Officer Paulo Caffarelli said on Friday.

CSN, as the company is known, is working to refinancing loans and other debt to be in a better position to sell the asset under “no rush,” Caffarelli said in a conference call to discuss third-quarter earnings results. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)