BRIEF-Siegfried says H1 sales of CHF 165.1 mln, down 16.0% compared to H1 2013

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Siegfried Holding Ltd : * Says H1 generated sales of CHF 165.1 million, representing a 16.0% decrease

compared to H1 2013 * Says H1 17.2% EBITDA margin and a 10.1% EBIT margin, versus previous year’s

values of 14.2% and 7.9% respectively * Says H1 net profit amounted to CHF 18.8 million * Says construction activity in Nantong and Zofingen is progressing according

to schedule * Says expects sales in local currencies to remain comparable and operative

margins to improve in second half of 2014 * Says H1 EBITDA of CHF 28.4 million versus CHF 27.9 million in H1 2013 * Says H1 EBIT (operating profit) of CHF 16.6 million versus CHF 15.6 million

in H1 2013 * Source text-bit.ly/1v3YdLu * Further company coverage