FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Josef Ackermann will likely step down from Siemens board -source
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 11, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

Josef Ackermann will likely step down from Siemens board -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Josef Ackermann, the former chief executive of Deutsche Bank, will likely step down from his board position at Siemens, a source familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.

Last month, Ackermann resigned from his position as chairman of Zurich Insurance following the suicide of the company’s chief financial officer.

Both Siemens and Ackermann’s spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday.

The news of Ackermann’s likely departure from Siemens was first reported by German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung late on Wednesday.

Ackermann is second deputy chairman of the supervisory board at Siemens, plus a member of the nomination and succession committee at Royal Dutch Shell where he is a non-executive director, and a director at Investor AB, an investment company founded by Sweden’s Wallenberg family.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.