Ackermann says to resign from Siemens supervisory board

BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Former Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said he would step down from the supervisory board of German engineering conglomerate Siemens , where he is second deputy chairman.

“I have decided to step down from the supervisory board of Siemens. I will however retain all my other board seats.” he told reporters in Berlin on Thursday.

He is also a member of the nomination and succession committee at Royal Dutch Shell where he is a non-executive director, and a director at Investor AB, an investment company founded by Sweden’s Wallenberg family.

Last month, Ackermann resigned from his position as chairman of Zurich Insurance, following the suicide of the company’s chief financial officer.