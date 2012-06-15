FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Almunia to decide on Siemens, Areva probe next week
June 15, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 5 years

EU's Almunia to decide on Siemens, Areva probe next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 15 (Reuters) - EU regulators will decide next week whether to accept concessions offered by Germany’s Siemens and France’s Areva to end an investigation into their former nuclear power joint venture, the EU’s antitrust chief said.

“Earlier this year, the companies offered to reduce the scope and duration of their non-compete agreements and a decision is slated for next week,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in the text of a speech to be delivered at the International Bar Association meeting in Madrid on Friday.

Siemens and Areva offered their concessions in March, which the European Commission later market tested.

The EU regulator’s investigation has centred on a non-compete clause signed by the companies as part of joint venture Areva NP - formed in 2001 - which still applied after Siemens quit the venture in 2009. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

