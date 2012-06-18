FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU accepts Siemens/Areva concessions, drops antitrust probe
June 18, 2012 / 10:02 AM / in 5 years

EU accepts Siemens/Areva concessions, drops antitrust probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 18 (Reuters) - EU regulators accepted concessions offered by Germany’s Siemens and France’s Areva in an investigation into their former nuclear power joint venture, ending the antitrust probe on Monday.

The European Commission said in December last year that a non-compete clause signed by the firms as part of joint venture Areva NP - formed in 2001 - which still applied after Siemens quit the venture in 2009, may have breached EU rules.

In March, Siemens and Areva offered to restrict the non-compete obligation to all Areva NP core products and services for three years from when Areva took sole control of the joint venture.

They also proposed to drop the clause for non-core products and services.

“After market testing the commitments offered by Siemens and Areva, the Commission is satisfied that they address its concerns and has closed its investigation,” the European Union executive said in a statement.

Areva is the world’s biggest maker of nuclear plants. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)

