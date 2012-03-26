FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 6 years

Debt crisis pushes Siemens clients to banking arm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - An increasing number of Siemens customers are turning to the engineering group’s financial arm to fund the purchase of machines and plants as Europe’s debt crisis dents the financial sector’s lending to businesses.

Banks have cut the amount of credit given to Germany’s small to medium-sized companies, generally seen as the backbone of Europe’s largest economy, Roland Chalons-Browne, managing director of Siemens Financial Services (SFS), told Reuters.

SFS, having stepped into the breach, is now considering selling parts of its bloated loan book to investors in the form of structured products.

The market for structured products was considered difficult a few years ago, having been blamed partly for the financial crisis in 2008. But now the market is ready for such products, Chalons-Browne said.

Siemens, with its banking licence, can package these securities on a case-by-case basis. Potential buyers include infrastructure funds, pension funds and insurance companies, he added.

SFS has said it draws exclusively on parent Siemens AG for funding. However, it acquired a banking licence in December 2010, which allows it direct access to ECB funds, making it less dependent on swings in the money market.

In areas where the public sector has cut its involvement, there is demand for additional financing, creating more business for SFS.

“In private-public partnerships the risks are transferred increasingly to the private sector,” Chalons-Browne said. (Reporting By Alexander Ratz, Klaus Lauer and Jens Hack in Berlin; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach in Frankfurt; Editing by David Hulmes)

