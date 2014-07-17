Siemens to sell microbiology unit to US-based Danaher

FRANKFURT, July 17 (Reuters) - German engineering group Siemens agreed to sell its clinical microbiology business to Beckman Coulter, a subsidiary of Danaher Corp, as part of a restructuring plan designed to improve profitability.

Siemens, which did not disclose financial details of the deal, said the move allowed it to focus its healthcare division more on its in-vitro business.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2015 and is subject to regulatory approvals, Beckman Coulter said in a statement. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)