4 months ago
Siemens, Bombardier in talks to merge train operations - Bbg
April 11, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 4 months ago

Siemens, Bombardier in talks to merge train operations - Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - German industrial giant Siemens AG and Canada's Bombardier Inc are in talks to combine their train operations, which could be worth at least 10 billion euros ($10.61 billion), Bloomberg reported.

The joint venture would team up the firms' train-making and signaling activities, Bloomberg said on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2o3m7GD

Siemens declined to comment, while Bombardier was not available for immediate comment.

The deal, which could come by the middle of the year, would require clearance from antitrust authorities and face potential opposition from unions, according to the report. ($1 = 0.9424 euros) (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

