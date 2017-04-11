FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens Bombardier in talks about rail joint venture -source
April 11, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 4 months ago

Siemens Bombardier in talks about rail joint venture -source

FRANKFURT, April 11 (Reuters) - German industrial conglomerate Siemens and Canada's Bombardier are in advanced talks to combine their train operations in a joint venture, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Siemens and Bombardier declined to comment on the news, which was earlier reported by Bloomberg.

The deal, which Bloomberg said could come by the middle of the year, would require clearance from antitrust authorities and face potential opposition from unions. (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

