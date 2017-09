Bangalore Sept 22 (Reuters) - Siemens AG : * Announces agreement to acquire Dresser-Rand * Takeover bid for Dresser Rand-has a total transaction value of $7.6 billion * The offer price is $83 per common share in cash * Dresser-Rand’s board of directors has unanimously recommended the offer to

Dresser-Rand’s shareholders * Expects to close the transaction by summer 2015 ))