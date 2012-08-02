FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2012 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

Siemens starts 3 bln eur share repurchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 2 (Reuters) - German engineering conglomerate Siemens said it has started a share repurchase programme worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.65 billion) to be carried out by the end of this year, as authorised by its annual shareholder meeting in January 2011.

The buy-back serves the reduction of its capital stock, but some shares would be used for employee and executive compensation as well as for convertible bonds and warrant bonds, Siemens said late on Thursday.

In addition, its managing board decided to cancel about 33 million treasury shares, reducing the capital stock by 3.6 percent to 881 million shares.

Based on Thursday’s closing price, the shares to be cancelled would be worth 2.23 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8224 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)

