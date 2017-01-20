FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens gets first H-class turbine order from greater China
January 20, 2017 / 8:30 AM / 7 months ago

Siemens gets first H-class turbine order from greater China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens received its first order from greater China for its flagship H-class gas turbine, its most powerful and efficient turbine.

Siemens will supply the turbine to Castle Peak Power, a joint venture of China Southern Power Grid and CLP Power Hong Kong, for the Black Point Power Station in Hong Kong.

On the Chinese mainland, Siemens faces tough competition from domestic rivals including Shanghai Electric.

The Hong Kong order is Siemens' 80th for an H-class gas turbine worldwide.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan

