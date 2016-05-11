Siemens hired Credit Suisse's Haller as head of comms

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens has hired Clarissa Haller from Credit Suisse as its new head of communications, it said on Wednesday.

Haller will take over from Chief Executive Joe Kaeser, who has been running communications since February, when the company’s previous communications head, Stephan Heimbach, left.

Haller, 49, was most recently head of communications at Credit Suisse in Zurich. She has also held senior positions at Siemens rival ABB and Roche. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Tina Bellon)