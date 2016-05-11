FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens hired Credit Suisse's Haller as head of comms
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Siemens hired Credit Suisse's Haller as head of comms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens has hired Clarissa Haller from Credit Suisse as its new head of communications, it said on Wednesday.

Haller will take over from Chief Executive Joe Kaeser, who has been running communications since February, when the company’s previous communications head, Stephan Heimbach, left.

Haller, 49, was most recently head of communications at Credit Suisse in Zurich. She has also held senior positions at Siemens rival ABB and Roche. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Tina Bellon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.