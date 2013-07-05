FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens withdraws from Britain's Crossrail competition
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Siemens withdraws from Britain's Crossrail competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - German industrial conglomerate Siemens on Friday said it had pulled out of the bidding for Britain’s multi-billion pound Crossrail project, opening the door for Bombardier to win the contract.

Siemens said it no longer had the capacity to deliver 600 carriages for the new line to connect east and west London.

“Crossrail is a very large project and, since first undertaking our initial assessment of capacity and deliverability, Siemens has won multiple additional orders,” the company said in a statement.

“To pursue another project of this scale could impact our ability to deliver our current customer commitments - something we believe would not be a responsible course of action.”

Siemens recently beat Bombardier to the $2.4 billion contract to build 1,140 new carriages for use on the Thameslink rail line that runs through London and connects Bedford with Brighton on the south coast of England.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.