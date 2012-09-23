FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens denies German train delivery further delayed
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
September 23, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

Siemens denies German train delivery further delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - German engineering conglomerate Siemens denied a Sunday newspaper report that its delivery of high-speed trains to German rail operator Deutsche Bahn faced further delays.

“We will supply eight fully functional trains to Deutsche Bahn in time for the winter rail schedule,” a spokesman for Siemens said on Sunday.

Bild am Sonntag cited an internal document from Deutsche Bahn’s supervisory board as saying Siemens would deliver the trains in February.

Deutsche Bahn declined to comment on the report.

Deutsche Bahn was initially due to receive 16 ICE trains worth a total of about 500 million euros ($649.45 million)in late 2011. But technicals problems have led to delays, and Siemens was last expected to delivery eight to 10 of them in late 2012.

$1 = 0.7699 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.