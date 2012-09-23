Siemens denies German train delivery further delayed

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - German engineering conglomerate Siemens denied a Sunday newspaper report that its delivery of high-speed trains to German rail operator Deutsche Bahn faced further delays.

“We will supply eight fully functional trains to Deutsche Bahn in time for the winter rail schedule,” a spokesman for Siemens said on Sunday.

Bild am Sonntag cited an internal document from Deutsche Bahn’s supervisory board as saying Siemens would deliver the trains in February.

Deutsche Bahn declined to comment on the report.

Deutsche Bahn was initially due to receive 16 ICE trains worth a total of about 500 million euros ($649.45 million)in late 2011. But technicals problems have led to delays, and Siemens was last expected to delivery eight to 10 of them in late 2012.