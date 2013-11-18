FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Siemens to supply wind turbines for DONG wind projects
November 18, 2013 / 10:51 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Siemens to supply wind turbines for DONG wind projects

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Siemens to supply 97 six-megawatt wind turbines

* Turbines to be used for Gode Wind 1 and 2 projects

* Gode represent DONG’s biggest investment ever

* Source says Siemens’ contract worth about 1 bln euros (Adds details on Gode wind projects, source on value of contract)

FRANKFURT/COPENHAGEN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s Siemens won a contract to supply 97 wind turbines for Danish utility DONG Energy’s Gode offshore wind projects and service them for five years, the engineering group said on Monday.

Gode Wind 1 and 2, with a total capacity of 582 megawatts (MW), will be built about 45 km (28 miles) off Germany’s North Sea coast at a total cost of 2.2 billion euros ($2.96 billion), making them DONG’s biggest investment ever.

A source close to Siemens said just under half of that sum, or around 1 billion euros, would be spent on the wind turbines and the five years’ worth of maintenance services.

Siemens, which has a backlog of about 5 gigawatts (GW) worth of offshore orders in its books, will supply 6-MW wind turbines with a rotor diameter of 154 metres for Gode.

DONG had already said in April that Siemens had obtained an option to supply an overall 154 offshore wind turbines with a total capacity of 924 megawatts, which had included Gode Wind 3 as well as Gode Wind 1 and 2.

Siemens is also supplying wind turbines to DONG for its German project Borkum Riffgrund 1.

Construction on Gode Wind 1 and 2 is due to begin in the first half of 2015, with commissioning scheduled for the second half of 2016.

DONG will receive a fixed price per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity produced for the first 10 years of operation from network operator Tennet, after which it will receive the market price.

$1 = 0.7421 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Mette Fraende; Editing by Noah Barkin and Pravin Char

