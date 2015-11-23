UPDATE 1-Siemens secures first funding for Egypt power plant project

* Financing agreed for first of three major power plants

* Consortium of banks led by Deutsche, HBSC, KfW

* Total contract worth 8 billion euros (Adds names of lead banks)

FRANKFURT/CAIRO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Egypt has secured a first tranche of financing for an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) plan for power plants to be built by Germany’s Siemens , the company and electricity ministry said.

The deal, which calls for three combined-cycle power plants with a capacity of 4,800 megawatts each, plus 12 wind farms, was signed in June and marked the single-biggest order in Siemens’ history. It is designed to boost Egypt’s electricity generation by 50 percent.

A group of banks has agreed to supply credit for the Beni Suef natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant, the first of the three planned plants, a spokesman for Munich-based Siemens said on Monday.

Two agreements, worth 2 billion euros in total, were signed by a consortium of banks led by Deutsche Bank, HSBC Germany and German government-owned development bank KfW, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The project is expected to start operation in 2016, with full production by April 2018.