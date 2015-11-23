FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Siemens secures first funding for Egypt power plant project
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 23, 2015 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Siemens secures first funding for Egypt power plant project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Financing agreed for first of three major power plants

* Consortium of banks led by Deutsche, HBSC, KfW

* Total contract worth 8 billion euros (Adds names of lead banks)

FRANKFURT/CAIRO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Egypt has secured a first tranche of financing for an 8 billion euro ($8.5 billion) plan for power plants to be built by Germany’s Siemens , the company and electricity ministry said.

The deal, which calls for three combined-cycle power plants with a capacity of 4,800 megawatts each, plus 12 wind farms, was signed in June and marked the single-biggest order in Siemens’ history. It is designed to boost Egypt’s electricity generation by 50 percent.

A group of banks has agreed to supply credit for the Beni Suef natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant, the first of the three planned plants, a spokesman for Munich-based Siemens said on Monday.

Two agreements, worth 2 billion euros in total, were signed by a consortium of banks led by Deutsche Bank, HSBC Germany and German government-owned development bank KfW, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The project is expected to start operation in 2016, with full production by April 2018.

$1 = 0.9414 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Asma Alsharif; Additional reporting by Rod Morrison; Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.