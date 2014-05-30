FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens says 11,600 jobs affected by restructuring
May 30, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

Siemens says 11,600 jobs affected by restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, May 30 (Reuters) - German conglomerate confirmed on Friday that some 11,600 jobs would be affected by a restructuring unveiled by Chief Executive Joe Kaeser earlier this month, but said not all of these positions would necessarily be cut.

In an emailed statement, a Siemens spokesman acknowledged that Kaeser had made clear at a conference in New York on Thursday that the end of the company’s sector-based structure would affect 7,600 jobs worldwide. An additional 4,000 would be affected by the abolition of country clusters.

“For now, Mr Kaeser has only said how many positions are affected by the organisational restructuring,” the email from spokesman Alexander Becker said. “But removing jobs in one area does not necessarily have to mean job cuts.” (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Jens Hack; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

