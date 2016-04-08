CORRECTED-Siemens CEO declines comment on reports of delays to Gamesa deal

(Corrects to say CEO declined to comment on media reports of delays instead of confirming them as being true)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 8 (Reuters) - Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser declined to comment on Friday on media reports of a delay in the planned merger of its wind power business with Spain’s Gamesa.

He was asked about the reports at a discussion event hosted by the Rheinische Post newspaper on Friday.

Gamesa said in January it was in talks with Siemens to create a world-leading wind power company that would have roughly 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in sales.

But sources have told Reuters that the deal has been held up by complications relating to Gamesa’s joint venture with French energy group Areva.

Kaeser declined to comment on whether Siemens was interested in buying the network power unit of Emerson Electric, as sources have said it is.

He added that Siemens had no interest in merging its rail business with that of Canada’s Bombardier. “We are the most modern provider in the world. I don’t know why we would want to slow ourselves down with other players.”