FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens shows interest in buying Greece's ROSCO-source
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 30, 2013 / 5:25 PM / 4 years ago

Siemens shows interest in buying Greece's ROSCO-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Siemens is a possible bidder to buy a Greek rolling stock operating company, a source close to the talks said on Monday, making it the first major German company to take an interest in the country’s asset sales programme.

Greece’s privatisations agency HRADF said three companies had submitted expressions of interest to buy a 100 percent stake in ROSCO, the Hellenic Company for Rolling Stock Maintenance.

The other two potential bidders were French power and transport engineering firm Alstom together with Damco Energy, and Greek building group GEK Terna in cooperation with Russian Railways RZD, the official said, on condition of anonymity.

Selling state assets is a central condition of Greece’s multi-billion foreign bailout.

Germany is Greece’s biggest creditor under its 240 billion-euro bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund but German companies have shown little interest in snapping up Greek assets.

Siemens was embroiled in a bribery row in Greece over allegations that managers of its Greek subsidiary were involved in illegal party financing and bribery payments to secure government contracts, some of them related to the Athens 2004 Olympic Games. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.