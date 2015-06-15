FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens wins first Canadian hospital services deal
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 15, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Siemens wins first Canadian hospital services deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s Siemens has won its first managed equipment services order from a Canadian hospital, worth C$154 million ($125 million) over 15 years, it said on Monday.

The industrial group, which is carving out its healthcare business into an independent entity, said it would manage the majority of the medical imaging equipment for Ontario-based William Osler Health System.

The contract involves procuring, replacing and maintaining equipment for radiology and cardiology including ultrasound and X-ray machines made by Siemens and others.

Healthcare is the most profitable business of turbines-to-trains group Siemens, and accounted for about 18 percent of its sales in the last quarter.

$1 = 1.2331 Canadian dollars Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.