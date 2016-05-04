FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens healthcare rebrands as "Healthineers"
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 4, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

Siemens healthcare rebrands as "Healthineers"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - German industrial group Siemens rebranded its healthcare business on Wednesday following the unit’s carve-out into a separate legal entity that may be a precursor to an independent stock market listing.

The new brand name, “Siemens Healthineers”, is intended to underline its pioneering spirit, Siemens said in a statement.

“Healthineers will continue to strengthen its leading portfolio across the medical imaging and laboratory diagnostics business while adding new offerings,” it said.

The company said these would include managed services, consulting and digital services as well as further technologies in the growing market for therapeutic and molecular diagnostics.

Siemens earlier reported forecast-beating second-quarter results that included a 5 percent increase in sales at its healthcare unit, driven by the United States and its diagnostic imaging business.

The group wants the healthcare business to be able to stand alone to better weather paradigm shifts in the industry including an increasing focus on consumer technology, and potentially to fund its own acquisitions. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.