FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens to sell some Indian unit shares for up to $50 mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 11, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

Siemens to sell some Indian unit shares for up to $50 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - German engineering conglomerate Siemens AG is selling a 1.2 percent stake in its Indian unit Siemens Ltd in a deal that is expected to raise up to $50 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Nearly 4 million shares of Siemens India unit, in which the parent has a 75 percent stake, are being sold to investors in the price band of 649.15 rupees to 698 rupees a share, according to the term sheet.

The stock ended at 698 rupees on Tuesday. Siemens AG’s total stake in its Indian unit is valued at $3.2 billion at the current market price.

The share offering was launched on Tuesday and is expected to be completed by Wednesday, the term sheet said, adding HSBC was advising the company on the deal.

A spokesman for Siemens’ India unit could not immediately be reached by Reuters for a comment. ($1=55.3 rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Greg Mahlich) (sumeet.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807068; Reuters Messaging: sumeet.chatterjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.