FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens cuts 15,000 jobs in 6 bln euro savings drive
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

Siemens cuts 15,000 jobs in 6 bln euro savings drive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Siemens is to shed 15,000 jobs over the next year, a third of them in Germany, as part of a 6 billion euro ($8.1 billion) cost cutting programme, a spokesman said on Sunday.

The announcement comes two months after the ouster of Chief Executive Peter Loescher who drew up the savings plan late last year.

Europe’s biggest engineering firm, whose products range from hearing aids to gas turbines, is anxious to close the gap with more profitable rivals such as U.S.-based General Electric Co and Switzerland’s ABB.

Siemens and its unions have reached an agreement over about half of the job cuts and a deal on the other half will follow, the spokesman said.

He added that Siemens wanted to end speculation in the market about the number of jobs that are about to be cut.

No workers have been laid off so far and Siemens has said it does not intend to make enforced redundancies, relying in stead on attrition and voluntary severance deals.

In Germany, about 2,000 jobs will be cut at the company’s industrial unit and another 1,400 at its energy and infrastructure business, the spokesman said.

Siemens expects to close the current fiscal year on Monday with around 370,000 workers, the same as last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.