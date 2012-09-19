FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Siemens to cut wind and solar power jobs - report
September 19, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Siemens to cut wind and solar power jobs - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Siemens will cut jobs at its wind and solar power units as well as in its new Infrastructures and Cities business as part of a drive to cut costs in a weakening economy, a German magazine said.

Monthly Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday, citing no sources, that the bulk of job cuts at Siemens would likely be in management and administrative functions.

A spokesman for Siemens said an outline of planned savings would be presented to management in early October and would be made public when the industrial conglomerate publishes its annual results on Nov. 8.

He declined further comment.

Siemens, Germany’s biggest company by market value, reported a big drop in new orders in July as customers put off investments due to Europe’s economic crisis, saying full-year goals would be hard to meet. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
